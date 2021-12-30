Rwanda Remote Monitoring Update, December 2021

Start of Season A harvest stabilizes rural food security

KEY MESSAGES

Food access in rural areas has stabilized with the slow start of Season A harvests across the country, supplemented with availability of inter-season crops like cassava and bananas. Food prices have started declining, slightly enhancing access through purchases and driving Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes. However, the harvest in Eastern Province is expected to be below average, while prices are above average, reducing food access in the area.

Strict COVID-19 control measures remain suspended following a sustained declines in daily COVID-19 cases and the on-going vaccination campaign that has fully covered 30 percent of the population. Businesses are gradually re-opening, resulting in improved incomeearning opportunities while rural to urban and crossborder trade have increased food supplies, stabilizing food security for urban households. Though business activities are yet to fully recover, increasing household purchasing power and declining food prices are maintaining arealevel Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes in urban areas. FEWS NET will continue to monitor the emergence of the omicron variant in Rwanda as increased cases could potentially lead to increased lockdown measures.