Rwanda Remote Monitoring Update, December 2020

Season A harvest increases food and income access for rural households

KEY MESSAGES

• The ongoing 2020/2021 Season A harvest, which started in late November with Irish potatoes, continues with the green harvest of beans in mid-December. The ongoing harvest is improving rural household food access and income from the sale of crops driving Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes in rural areas. Increased market supply of produce, particularly potatoes and beans, has also driven a decline in market food prices.

• In urban areas, the relaxation of the COVID-19 restriction from late September has driven the gradual re-opening of economic activities. Additionally, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) has loaned I&M Bank (Rwanda) 10 million USD to increase lending to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and help these businesses maintain operations and jobs. However, an 8 pm to 4 am prohibition of movement has been declared from December 22, 2020, to January 4, 2021, in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases. This is likely to limit business hours and slow economic recovery.

• The voluntary repatriation of Burundian refugees under a tripartite agreement between UNHCR and the Rwandan and Burundian governments is unlikely to meet the set target of repatriating 8,000 refugees by the end of 2020. The repatriation exercise has faced numerous challenges, including the overstretched capacity of the transit centers and limited land for settling returnees, while some refugees fear stigmatization and insecurity in Burundi. Over 3,400 Burundian refugees have been repatriated since late August.