29 Dec 2019

Rwanda Remote Monitoring Update, December 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 29 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (380.4 KB)

Heavy rainfall expected to result in above-average harvests despite localized crop damage

KEY MESSAGES

• Heavy rainfall in November and December has caused localized flooding and landslides, with the northwestern Musanze and Ngororero districts particularly affected by landslides that destroyed crops and houses. Meanwhile, the ongoing rains have damaged bean and Irish potato crops, especially in North Province, but benefitted all other major crops. This will likely result in an overall above-average harvest in December/January, supporting Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes through May 2020.

• According to the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR), food prices continued to increase significantly in November. This is largely attributed to the continued closure of the Gatuna border post, which has considerably reduced food imports — particularly maize and beans — from Uganda. Food prices are generally expected to decrease with the harvest, but only the prices of Irish potatoes had decreased as of midDecember.

• In early December, WFP received additional funding to allow for the provision of full rations for nearly 62,000 Burundian refugees hosted at Mahama camp. As a result, the nearly 150,000 refugees living in Rwanda are likely to continue experiencing Minimal! (IPC Phase 1!) outcomes while the government and partners seek to permanently integrate them into national social and economic systems.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.