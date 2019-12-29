Rwanda Remote Monitoring Update, December 2019

Heavy rainfall expected to result in above-average harvests despite localized crop damage

KEY MESSAGES

• Heavy rainfall in November and December has caused localized flooding and landslides, with the northwestern Musanze and Ngororero districts particularly affected by landslides that destroyed crops and houses. Meanwhile, the ongoing rains have damaged bean and Irish potato crops, especially in North Province, but benefitted all other major crops. This will likely result in an overall above-average harvest in December/January, supporting Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes through May 2020.

• According to the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR), food prices continued to increase significantly in November. This is largely attributed to the continued closure of the Gatuna border post, which has considerably reduced food imports — particularly maize and beans — from Uganda. Food prices are generally expected to decrease with the harvest, but only the prices of Irish potatoes had decreased as of midDecember.

• In early December, WFP received additional funding to allow for the provision of full rations for nearly 62,000 Burundian refugees hosted at Mahama camp. As a result, the nearly 150,000 refugees living in Rwanda are likely to continue experiencing Minimal! (IPC Phase 1!) outcomes while the government and partners seek to permanently integrate them into national social and economic systems.