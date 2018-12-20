20 Dec 2018

Rwanda Remote Monitoring Update, December 2018

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 20 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (299.7 KB)

Favorable December rainfall raises prospects of average or above-average 2019 Season A harvests

KEY MESSAGES

• Rainfall since the second half of November has compensated for early season deficits in September and October. Key informants indicate that most crops are developing normally, and January-February 2019 Season A harvests are likely to be average to above average. This combined with above-average purchasing power is anticipated to support Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes through at least May 2019.

• According to the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR), food prices decreased 2.4 percent in rural areas and 1.2 percent in urban areas between October and November. Price declines during this time are atypical and likely the result of above-average June/July Season B and September/October Season C production. Given ongoing average to above-average harvests in lower altitude areas, prices are expected to stay low and purchasing power will likely remain above average throughout the projection period.

• The total number of refugees in Rwanda is estimated at 145,000, around 92 percent of whom are residing in camps. Refugees can now freely move out of camps and seek jobs or establish businesses in Rwanda and key informants indicated that some refugees are successfully settling in host communities and securing employment. In-kind assistance has largely been discontinued, though most refugees still receive cash-based food assistance from the WFP. With income from new employment opportunities for some and continued cash-based assistance, it is expected many are experiencing no acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 1!), though some are likely Stressed (IPC Phase 2!).

