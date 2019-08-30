Rwanda Remote Monitoring Update, August 2019

Above-average Season B production now expected, supporting continued Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes

KEY MESSAGES

• According to the FAO/GIEWS, harvests in June were above average, suggesting that food reserves are higher than initially thought. Additionally, growing conditions for 2019 Season C crops are favorable and aboveaverage harvests are likely during the August-November period. December 2019-January 2020 production is also expected to be average to above average based on forecasts for above-normal September to December rainfall, though increased flooding and landslides are likely in some areas. The existing food reserves and coming harvests will likely maintain Minimal (IPC Phase 1) food security outcomes at country level through January 2020.

• According to the National Institute of Statistics, average food prices in rural areas decreased marginally from last month. However, compared to a year before, average food prices increased by 1.3 percent, with cereal prices increasing by 11 percent and the group comprising beans, banana, vegetables, roots and tubers, decreasing by 3.2 percent. It is expected that the Government of Rwanda will reopen northern border points, following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed on August 21 between the Governments of Rwanda and Uganda. Once the border points are open, imports of Ugandan maize, banana, and beans are anticipated to resume at normal levels, contributing to lower staple food prices in Rwanda.

• According to UNHCR, the number of refugees in Rwanda was about 149,000 at the end of July 2019. The expected additional inflow of Congolese and Burundian refugees this year due to intercommunity violence and political uncertainty has not materialized. Because of ongoing refugee integration into national economic and social systems, as well as humanitarian assistance, refugees in Rwanda are likely facing Minimal (IPC Phase 1!) food insecurity. However, Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes would be likely if humanitarian assistance was severely reduced or discontinued.