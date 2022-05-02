Rwanda Remote Monitoring Update, April 2022

Key Messages

During the minor lean season in Rwanda, rural households are relying on food stocks from the recent Season A harvest and fast-maturing and interseason crops grown during the Season B rains. At the same time, households are purchasing more food from the market as household food stocks seasonally decline. While Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes are most likely, a subset of households are likely Stressed (IPC Phase 2) amid high and rising food prices, particularly in Eastern Province.

While Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes are likely In Kigali City, some households face difficulty affording both their food and non-food needs and are likely Stressed (IPC Phase 2). Economic analyses concur that economic activity is recovering from the pandemic, but given the elevated unemployment rate and above-normal food prices, purchasing power remains lower than usual.

Rising food prices are likely to remain a constraint on household food access in both rural and urban areas through September. Global food and fuel price shocks linked to the Ukraine crisis are expected to contribute to this trend, though robust government subsidies are expected to mitigate rising fertilizer prices and support the secondary Season B harvest in June. Regional import volumes are expected to slowly improve given the re-opening of Rwandan borders, but cross-border cooperation issues are yet to be ironed out.