Rwanda Remote Monitoring Update, April 2021

Average to above-average household food stocks stabilize food access

KEY MESSAGES

Above normal household cereal stocks following the favorable 2020/2021 Season A harvest, and reduced market sales due to prior COVID-19 restrictions, has increased rural food availability and contributed to 15 percent below-average to average food prices. Increased market supply of produce, particularly Irish potatoes and maize, have stabilized rural market food prices, with income from agricultural labor for Season B planting and weeding increasing household purchasing power. Stable household food access and income from crop sales and agricultural activities are driving Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes in rural areas.

• Following a reduction in daily COVID-19 cases since early April and the start of vaccination programs, the government has progressively reviewed and eased the strict control measures increasing income-earning opportunities and food access for urban households. The lifting of the lockdown in Kigali and the resumption of inter-district movement have increased economic activity across the country, particularly for urban poor households engaged in casual labor, petty trade, and small business. The increased economic activity is maintaining area-level Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes in urban areas.

However, economic activity remains well below pre-COVID-19 levels as remaining restrictions such as 30 percent businesses operating capacity, an 8 pm business closure mandate, and 50 percent public transport capacity continue limiting income-earning opportunities.

• In March, WFP reduced assistance to refugees in Rwanda by 60 percent due to a 9.3 million USD funding shortfall through 2021. Approximately 135,000 Burundian and Congolese refugees are expected to be impacted by the assistance reductions. However, WFP has maintained full rations for around 51,000 refugees identified as particularly vulnerable, including children under two years old, pregnant and nursing mothers, people living with HIV, and tuberculosis patients under treatment. Ration reductions and COVID-19 impact are expected to drive Crisis (IPC Phase 3) acute food insecurity within refugee communities.