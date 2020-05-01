Rwanda Remote Monitoring Update, April 2020

Vulnerable urban households face worsening food insecurity due to COVID-19 lockdown

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the government of Rwanda put the country on lockdown beginning March 21, requiring the population to stay indoors, and closing all non-essential businesses. Of high concern are urban residents who earn their living from the informal sector and currently do not have access to sufficient income to meet their needs; this is estimated at over 20 percent of Kigali’s population. Currently, private citizens, church organizations and private sector donations are providing assistance to many of these households. Prior to COVID-19, local authorities in Kigali were delivering assistance to populations of concern including the poor, jobless, and those with disabled heads of households. Although there is a combination of resources and assistance being provided to households in need, it is unclear exactly how much and whom is receiving it, therefore a (!) is not used in mapping the Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes occurring in April and May in the Kigali administrative unit. Other areas of the country are expected to face Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes.

Rural areas have been less impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as farmers have been allowed to continue working in their fields. With an above average Season 2020 A harvest which ended in March, farmers are expected to have increased access to food from own production. The February to June B season is progressing well and crops are in the flowering stages. The above-normal rainfall forecast for that period is likely to lead to another normal harvest in May-July. Food imports from Tanzania, including maize and rice, continue to partly compensate for the loss of Ugandan food imports as the main border post of Gatuna remains closed. The above-average heavy rains and strong winds in March-April caused localized flooding earlier than is typical and destroyed crops, homes, and roads in affected areas. Displaced households are expected to be adequately assisted at the district level.