23 Sep 2019

Rwanda – Refugee response (DG ECHO, UN, National authorities, DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 23 Sep 2019 View Original
  • Food assistance for more than 135,000 refugees in Rwanda is at risk. The World Food Programme (WFP) ran out of funds for food and nutrition assistance which is delivered through cash transfers and in-kind food for the refugees. So far, food ration cuts have been avoided as WFP took an internal loan to avoid drastic reductions. However, this loan needs to be repaid by future contributions and can only be temporary. WFP speaks about an “extremely worrying situation”. Last year, food ration cuts sparked an outbreak of violence. In one incident in Kiziba camp, eleven refugees were killed at the time.
  • At the same time, the government of Rwanda has accepted to host 500 refugees who are stranded in Libya. It has approved a first list of 75 refugees who will be airlifted from Libya to Rwanda soon.
  • The large majority of refugees in Rwanda are from Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.