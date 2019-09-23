Rwanda – Refugee response (DG ECHO, UN, National authorities, DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 September 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 23 Sep 2019 — View Original
- Food assistance for more than 135,000 refugees in Rwanda is at risk. The World Food Programme (WFP) ran out of funds for food and nutrition assistance which is delivered through cash transfers and in-kind food for the refugees. So far, food ration cuts have been avoided as WFP took an internal loan to avoid drastic reductions. However, this loan needs to be repaid by future contributions and can only be temporary. WFP speaks about an “extremely worrying situation”. Last year, food ration cuts sparked an outbreak of violence. In one incident in Kiziba camp, eleven refugees were killed at the time.
- At the same time, the government of Rwanda has accepted to host 500 refugees who are stranded in Libya. It has approved a first list of 75 refugees who will be airlifted from Libya to Rwanda soon.
- The large majority of refugees in Rwanda are from Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo.