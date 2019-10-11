Rwanda receives 123 more African refugees from Libya

By IVAN R. MUGISHA

Rwanda received the second batch of African refugees from Libya on Thursday night .

The group of of 123 refugees are part of the 500 African refuges Rwanda agreed to host under an MoU with UNHCR and African Union signed last month.

They will join another group of 66 refugees who arrived in Kigali late last month, in a move that has seen Rwanda garner international praise for offering temporary respite for refugees from “dangerous and alarming conditions in Libya,” according to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

Thursday’s evacuation included migrants from three Libyan detention centers - Al Sabhaa, Abu Selim, and Tariq al Sikka - mostly comprised of Eritreans and Somalis.

Around 80 people in the group had been scheduled to be hosted in Niger, but were redirected to Rwanda after a delay in their travel.

The refugees that arrived in Kigali are young, between the ages of 14 and 20 including three minors and 24 women, according to the Rwanda's Ministry of Emergency.