21 May 2019

Rwanda, part 4: The ‘reconciliation villages’ where genocide survivor and perpetrator live side by side

Report
from The New Humanitarian
Published on 20 May 2019

For Tutsis who survived the Rwanda genocide or watched as their loved ones were slaughtered or raped, reconciling with the Hutu attackers once seemed unimaginable.

Today, however, reconciliation has become a reality.
This year, Rwanda marks the 25th anniversary of the genocide, and last month the start of a 100-day reflection period began, commemorating the lives of nearly one million people killed – many by their friends and neighbours. The majority of those killed were Tutsis and moderate Hutus.

Read more on The New Humanitarian.

