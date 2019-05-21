Rwanda, part 4: The ‘reconciliation villages’ where genocide survivor and perpetrator live side by side
For Tutsis who survived the Rwanda genocide or watched as their loved ones were slaughtered or raped, reconciling with the Hutu attackers once seemed unimaginable.
Today, however, reconciliation has become a reality.
This year, Rwanda marks the 25th anniversary of the genocide, and last month the start of a 100-day reflection period began, commemorating the lives of nearly one million people killed – many by their friends and neighbours. The majority of those killed were Tutsis and moderate Hutus.
