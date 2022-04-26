Rwanda
Rwanda - Landslides and floods (Meteo Rwanda, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 April 2022)
On 23 April, heavy rainfall affected several Districts of Rwanda, triggering landslides, causing floods and resulting in casualties and damage.
According to media reports, at least 11 people have died across four Districts (seven in Nyamasheke, two in Kicukiro, one in Gasabo, and one in Ngororero), and 13 others have been injured. In addition, 100 houses have been destroyed as well as hectares of crops (particularly in the Kayonza district) and several roads and bridges have been affected.
On 26-27 April, moderate to heavy rain with localized thunderstorms is forecast across the whole country.