Rwanda Key Message Update, September 2019

Early onset of seasonal rainfall supports Season 2020 A planting

Key Messages

Planting of 2020 Season A crops is near completion across most of Rwanda, supported by the early onset of seasonal rainfall. Given the forecast for above-average rainfall from September to December 2019, the December-January harvest will likely be above average. This, along with the ongoing average to above-average 2019 Season B harvest, is expected to support Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes through early 2020. However, in drier Eastern districts and areas of the South Province with poor soil fertility, some households are likely to be Stressed (IPC Phase 2), as their food reserves will be low in October-November.

According to the National Institute of Statistics, urban food prices in August 2019 were 2.7 percent higher than August 2018 and 2.5 percent higher than July 2019. In rural areas where trade flows are weaker, those increases were 4.2 and 4.7 percent, respectively. Although food prices remain lower than the three-year average, these rates of increase are higher than expected. In the event that normal cross-border trade is restored between Uganda and Rwanda, food prices would likely stabilize.