Rwanda Key Message Update: Season C harvests increase food availability, but staple food prices remain high, September 2022

Key Messages

An average Season C harvest in Southern Province, coupled with carryover food stocks from previous harvests and interseason crops (bananas, cassava, and sweet potatoes), continue to maintain adequate food and income for most households, driving Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes in rural areas in September. The start of the short rains (October-December) has also enhanced access to milk and income from agricultural labor. However, high food and non-food prices continue to constrain household purchasing power, which will likely sustain an elevated number of rural households in Stressed (IPC Phase 2). According to the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR), the rural Consumer Price Index (CPI) report shows the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased in August by 23.6 and 1.6 percent on an annual and monthly basis, respectively.

While Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes are expected to be sustained from October to January, some households (less than 20 percent of the population in any given area) will likely be Stressed (IPC Phase 2) during the main lean season, which starts in October. Most rural households deplete their own-produced food stocks at this time and will primarily purchase their food. To cover the elevated costs of food, farm inputs, and other essential items, households will likely increase the share of food stocks that they typically sell. The impact of tensions between Rwanda and the DRC on cross-border trade is also a concern in the Southern and Western provinces, where trade is a key source of income. On the other hand, a positive start to the short rains raises prospects for a better Season A 2023 harvest, though high agricultural input prices are likely to suppress cultivated area and yields.

While the number of Stressed (IPC Phase 2) households will likely remain below the 20 percent threshold, high food, fuel, and transportation prices are expected to compromise purchasing capacity among the urban poor in Kigali City. Amid a slowdown in economic activity, the latest NISR data show a rising trend in the unemployment rate from February (16.5 percent) to May (23 percent), though this was partly linked to a seasonal decline in labor activities. Additionally, the urban CPI for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 29.1 and 0.3 percent on an annual and monthly basis, respectively.