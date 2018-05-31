Rwanda Key Message Update, May 2018

Flooding and landslides inflict heavy toll on livelihoods and cropping conditions

Key Messages

Very heavy rainfall continued in May, exacerbating previous flooding and landslides, which according to the Government of Rwanda, led to about 250 deaths, 50,000 displaced people, 10,000 destroyed homes, 6,000 hectares of crop losses, and severe infrastructure damages. As a result, many poor households in severely affected areas are likely experiencing Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes. However, through September, the highest area classification in the country is estimated to be Minimal (IPC Phase 1).

The worst-affected districts are Karongi and Ngororero in Western Province, Gicumbi and Gakenke in Northern Province, as well as Bugesera and Kirehe in Eastern Province. The Government of Rwanda has already released around USD six million for countrywide relief and rehabilitation efforts, providing food and shelter support for most of the affected households and is expected to create income-generating infrastructure repair projects. Additional funding may be needed once assessments have been completed.

According to key informants, the above-average rainy season will cause a 30 to 40 percent loss of bean production and near-total loss of the rice harvest in small marshland areas with poorer drainage. Rice, which represents a major income source for eastern farmers, is likely to constrain household purchasing power. However, since other crops, such as roots and tubers, have benefited from the rainfall, the total Season B crop harvest in June may still likely be average.