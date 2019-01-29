29 Jan 2019

Rwanda Key Message Update, January 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 29 Jan 2019 View Original

Key Messages

Average Season A production likely despite late start of October to December rainfall

  • Despite the late start of the October to December rainy season, total seasonal rainfall was above average, supporting normal crop development for maize, beans, bananas, and roots and tubers. Overall, Season A crop production is expected to be average across the country. March to June Season B rainfall is forecast to be average, and normal production in June is also expected. Average local production, alongside low staple food prices and typical labor opportunities, are likely to support Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes through at least May 2019.

  • According to the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda, food prices in rural areas, where most poor households live, have decreased by 3.1 percent between November and December. This decrease is favorable for households’ food access and is atypical for the peak of the 2018 lean season. With ongoing harvests, food prices should further decrease through March before raising at the start of the next peak hunger month in April 2019.

  • The number of refugees in Rwanda remains around 145,000, almost all of whom are from Burundi and the DRC. The 2019 Regional Refugee Response Plan for Burundian and Congolese refugees seeks to expand local livelihood opportunities for refugees and host communities and integrate refugees’ issues in development plans, though funding for the plan remains low. Most refugees continue to receive in-kind or cash-based assistance and are likely Stressed (IPC Phase 2!) or experiencing no acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 1!) in the presence of this humanitarian assistance.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.