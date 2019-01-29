Rwanda Key Message Update, January 2019

Key Messages

Average Season A production likely despite late start of October to December rainfall

Despite the late start of the October to December rainy season, total seasonal rainfall was above average, supporting normal crop development for maize, beans, bananas, and roots and tubers. Overall, Season A crop production is expected to be average across the country. March to June Season B rainfall is forecast to be average, and normal production in June is also expected. Average local production, alongside low staple food prices and typical labor opportunities, are likely to support Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes through at least May 2019.

According to the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda, food prices in rural areas, where most poor households live, have decreased by 3.1 percent between November and December. This decrease is favorable for households’ food access and is atypical for the peak of the 2018 lean season. With ongoing harvests, food prices should further decrease through March before raising at the start of the next peak hunger month in April 2019.