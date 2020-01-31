31 Jan 2020

Rwanda Key Message Update: Food prices decrease moderately as harvests boost market supply, January 2020

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 31 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (122.22 KB)

Key Messages

  • Due to abundant rainfall, Season 2020 A production of maize, cassava, and bananas is expected to be above average. This is expected to have more than compensated for production shortfalls of beans and Irish potatoes – which are sensitive to excess moisture – and some localized crop losses in the Northern, Western, and Southern provinces due to flooding. As a result, Season 2020 A harvests are expected to be above average overall, supporting Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes through May 2020. According to current forecasts, average rainfall is anticipated during the February-May period, expected to result in another favorable harvest in May-June.

  • According to the consumer price index for food and non-alcoholic beverages published by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR), food prices decreased by 2.5 percent in rural areas – where most poor households live – from November to December 2019. After increasing by 8.2 percent from October to November, this recent decrease is attributed to the start of the harvests, which have likely increased market supply of some staples. However, the price index for bread and cereals increased by 3.5 percent in rural areas during this time. According to key informants, trade with Tanzania has been gradually increasing since the closure of Gatuna border post with Uganda in March 2019. As a result, increased exports to Rwanda are expected to exert some additional downward pressure on food prices.

  • As of December 31, 2019, Rwanda hosted nearly 150,000 refugees and asylum seekers according to UNHCR. Due to availability of resources, refugees in Rwanda are experiencing Minimal! (IPC Phase 1!) outcomes. Meanwhile, an International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) assessment of the three worst affected districts – Gisagara, Ngororero, and Rusizi – reports that approximately 2,968 people in these areas were displaced by severe flooding in early December. Assistance and increasing disaster management capacities is sustaining Stressed! (IPC Phase 2!) food security outcomes among affected households.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.