Rwanda Key Message Update, December 2017

Drop in rainfall at the end of the growing season lowers food production prospects

Key Messages

Across most of Rwanda, erratic and below-average rainfall since early December is likely to result in below-average harvests of beans and maize, particularly in Kayonza and Kirehe districts in Eastern Province. Although sweet potato production will partially compensate maize and bean production shortfalls, poor households in these areas are likely to face Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes through May 2018. However, overall, Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes are expected to persist countrywide.

Staple food prices fell in November ahead of the first Season A harvests, primarily due to the originally more positive outlook for Season A production. According to the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR), food prices dropped by three percent compared to the previous month and were two percent lower than a year ago. This has facilitated greater food access, but the seasonal price drops in December and January are expected to be moderated by total Season A production likely being below average.