Rwanda Key Message Update: Above-average harvest in December expected to reverse trend of rising food prices, November 2019

Key Messages

Cumulative season 2020A rainfall has been average in most areas, with above-average rainfall forecast through December. This has been beneficial to the development of most crops, though bean production has been reduced due to excessive humidity, particularly in the North Province. As poor households deplete their food reserves, access to income from construction and farm labor – in addition to unconditional cash transfers for the poorest households within the national safety net program – is supporting access to food. Overall, above-average harvests are expected to further increase access to food in December, with Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes expected through May 2020.

Current rainfall has not resulted in extensive flooding and landslides. However, recent forecasts suggest that there is significantly increased risk of these disasters in November, particularly in the mountainous areas of the Congo Nile Ridge of the Western Province. In affected areas, severe damage to crops and infrastructure is likely. The government and partners are prepared to respond rapidly with assistance, expected to maintain current food security conditions across the country.

After two years of nearly continuous decline, food prices have been rising in recent months. According to the National Institute of Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 2.4 percent from September to October 2019, while the consumer price index for bread and cereals increased by 4.0 percent. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages are 14.2 percent higher compared to October of 2018, driven in part by prices of bread and cereals which increased by 18.2 percent during the same period. However, food prices are expected to peak in November as traders sell their old stocks before the first Season 2020A harvests in December.