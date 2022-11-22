Rwanda: Gender equality helping farmers cope with increased food insecurity

The Indashyikirwa project was implemented in selected communities in seven districts of Rwanda from 2014-2018. It aimed to reduce the gender-based violence (GBV) experienced by women who were members of Village Savings and Loans Associations (VSLAs). The project’s couples’ curriculum resulted in a 55% reduction in the odds of women experiencing physical and/or sexual violence from their partner when compared with women who only joined VSLAs. In October 2022, CARE interviewed 6 participants from Indashyikirwa in the districts of Rubavu, Musanze and Burera to see whether these impacts had been sustained four years after the project ended. As these families’ main source of income is farming, interviews asked specific questions about what people are experiencing in the current food crisis. While they are facing food shortages, the increased gender equality within families is helping these couples deal with the crisis more proactively and equally.