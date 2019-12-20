Rwanda - Floods (Rwanda Meteorology, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 December 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 20 Dec 2019
- Heavy rain has been affecting the country the last three weeks leading to widespread evacuations and damage.
- According to media, at least 6,000 people have been evacuated (2,500 in the capital Kigali) and several infrastructures have been damaged.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate rain is forecast over central, west and south-west parts of the country.