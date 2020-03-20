Rwanda: Floods - Operation Update Report - DREF n° MDRRW0119

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This Operations Update seeks a no cost timeframe extension for one month (new end date: 24 April 2020) to enable Rwanda Red Cross conduct the lessons learnt workshop. As of 19 March 2020, 11 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rwanda. The government has suspended all community and public gatherings for two weeks hence, RRCS cannot conduct pending activities which include the lessons learnt, two mobile cinema sessions and volunteer training on CEA. Based on the current situation, priority for the extension is for the lessons learnt workshop. This is because it is not advisable to conduct the mobile cinema and trainings as these pose a risk for further spread of the disease and contravenes the Government directives. The lessons learnt will be scheduled once the situation normalizes and as per Government directives.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Rwanda has been experiencing heavy rainfall since November 2019 which affected many parts of the country. Many rivers across the country received huge levels of rainwater and overflew along their courses, causing flooding. The most affected districts between November and December 2019 were Ngororero, Nyabihu, Nyamasheke and Rusizi in Western province, Musanze and Rulindo in Northern Province, and Gisagara Southern province.

On 6 and 7 December 2019, extensive floods were observed in the districts of Ngororero, Gisagara and Rusizi, with maximum rainfall recorded of 60.88mm, 35.6mm and 44.9mm respectively.

According to the initial assessments conducted by the Ministry of Emergency Management (MINEMA) and Rwanda Red Cross Society (RRCS) on 7-9 December, approximately 5,360 people (1,072 households) were affected as a result of these floods across the three districts. In response, this DREF operation was launched on 24 December, targeting 4,610 people (922 HHs) with health services, food and WASH services.