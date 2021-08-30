Rwanda: Floods - Operation Update, DREF n° MDRRW020

Situation Analysis

Description of the disaster

Three districts of Rwanda, including Burera, Gicumbi and Kayonza, witnessed extensive flooding and mudslides due to heavy rainfall between 28 April to 2nd May 2021. This led to extensive destruction of houses, crops, latrines death of livestock, destruction of the roads, and loss of households’ materials and even human death. Burera District, Guhunga sector was heavily affected, with maximum recorded rainfall of 80mm. In Gicumbi district Rutwere, Rukomo, Byumba, Kageyo, Miyove, Ruvune and Nyankenke sectors; maximum recorded rainfall was 60mm and for Kayonza district: Mwili Sector with maximum rainfall was recorded at 53mm. Assessments conducted by the Ministry of Emergency Management (MINEMA) and Rwanda Red Cross Society (RRCS) from 28 April, revealed that 6,500 people (1,300 households) were affected as a result of this flooding that was accompanied by windstorm. One person died in Burera and no injuries were reported.