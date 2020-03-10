Rwanda - Floods (MeteoRwanda, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 March 2020)

Torrential rain and thunderstorms have been affecting the country since last week, causing widespread floods that have resulted in fatalities and damage.

According to media reports, as of 10 March, at least 10 people died, 8 in Southern Province, one in Kigali Province and another one in Northern Province. Several people have been injured, 42 houses have been destroyed as well as 3 roads and 4 bridges.

For the next 24 hours, heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast across the whole country.