Rwanda
Rwanda - Floods (Meteorwanda, Floodlist, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash 4 May 2020)
Since 1 May, heavy rain has been affecting most of Rwanda (particularly north areas), triggering floods and causing casualties and damage. The neighbouring south Uganda was also affected by heavy rain and floods since 1 May.
Media report, as of 4 May, 8 fatalities, 5 injured people, more than 100 damaged houses, and several roads closed across the country.
Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain is forecast over the whole country, with locally very heavy rain over north areas.