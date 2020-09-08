Rwanda: Floods - Final Report - DREF n° MDRRW018

Description of the disaster

Rwanda experienced heavy rainfall starting in November 2019, which affected many parts of the country. Many rivers across the country received huge levels of rainwater and overflew along their courses, causing flooding. The most affected districts between November and December 2019 were Ngororero, Nyabihu, Nyamasheke and Rusizi in Western province, Musanze and Rulindo in Northern Province, and Gisagara Southern province.

On 6 and 7 December 2019, extensive floods were observed in the districts of Ngororero, Gisagara and Rusizi, with maximum rainfall recorded of 60.88mm, 35.6mm and 44.9mm respectively.

According to the initial assessments conducted by the Ministry of Emergency Management (MINEMA) and Rwanda Red Cross Society (RRCS) on 7-9 December, approximately 5,360 people (1,072 households) were affected as a result of these floods across the three districts. In response, this DREF operation was launched on 24 December, targeting 4,610 people (922 HHs) with health services, food and WASH services.

An Operations Update 1 was issued in March 2020, allowing a no-cost extension of one month with new operation end date 24 April 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic with ensuing lockdown restrictions to contain the spread of the virus, led to the disruption of remaining planned activities such as the mobile cinema sessions, volunteer trainings on CEA, and lessons learnt workshop. These activities were directly affected by the epidemic control measures enforced by government, which suspended community and public gatherings. With the one-month extension, Rwanda Red Cross was able to achieve the mobile cinema sessions that remained on DRR and hygiene sensitization to strengthen hygiene in the community, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic