Rwanda: Floods and Windstorm - Final Report (MDRRW019)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Between 03 and 05 March 2020, extensive rainfall was recorded, leading to flooding and windstorms in Gisagara and Gasabo districts in Kigali City, and Ngoma and Nyagatare districts in Eastern Province. Initial assessments conducted by the Ministry of Emergency Management (MINEMA) and Rwanda Red Cross Society (RRCS) indicated that approximately 5,220 people (1,044 households) were affected by these disasters. In response, a DREF operation was launched on 13 March for CHF 189,521 to meet the needs of 4,210 people (842 households) in the four districts.

Between 07 and 09 May 2020, more heavy rainfall caused flooding and landslides in Gakenke district in Northern Province, and Ngororero, Nyabihu and Rubavu districts in Western Province. Approximately 16,210 people (3,242 households) were affected by these disasters across the four districts.

An Operation Update was issued in May 2020 with a second allocation of CHF 310,247 for a total CHF 499,768 allowing Rwanda Red Cross to update the initial strategy of the DREF operation to: