Rwanda: Floods and Windstorm - Final Report of the EPoA, DREF n° MDRRW020

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Heavy rainfall hit some parts of Rwanda in the last week of April 2021, leading to extensive flooding and mudslides in some districts. Between 28 April to 02 May 2021 Burera, Gicumbi, and Kayonza districts were highly affected. In Burera District, the Gahunga sector was heavily affected, with maximum recorded rainfall of 80mm. In Gicumbi district Rutwere, the most affected was Rukomo, Byumba, Kageyo, Miyove, Ruvune, and Nyankenke sectors with a maximum recorded rainfall of 60mm. For the Kayonza district, Mwili Sector reached the maximum rainfall of 53mm.

Cumulatively, rains led to extensive destruction of houses, 300 hectares of crops, around 181 latrines, death of livestock, destruction of the roads, loss of households’ materials, and more. In total, 6,500 people were affected, representing 1,300 households with 196 displaced and one death in Burera.

The situation presented a risk for the spread of diseases such as diarrhoea, cholera, malaria, and COVID-19 since the disasters were happening in sequence. Gicumbi District recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases, forcing an entire Sector of the district to be put on total lockdown. The most affected families were the ones with weak/damaged houses, and all of them were in categories E, D, and C of the UBUDEHE (Rwandan social and economic stratification system), which means that their already poor living conditions were further worsened due to the current situation.

In response, a DREF Operation was launched on 27 May 2021 to support the Rwanda Red Cross Society (RRCS) meet the immediate needs of 3,500 people (700 households) with emergency shelter and household items, food, livelihoods, and WASH support.

In August 2021, an Operation Update was published, allowing a one-month extension for the National Society to complete pending activities that had been delayed by several lockdowns due to the Covid 19 pandemic as well as internal administrative processes.