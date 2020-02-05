Rwanda - Floods and mudslides update (Rwanda Meteorology Agency, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 February 2020)
Heavy rain continued to affect central Rwanda (particularly the Kigali and the Southern Provinces) over the past 72 hours, triggering floods and mudslides.
Media report, 19 fatalities (14 in the capital Kigali and 5 in southern provinces). Media report 8 injured people, 98 houses destroyed, 3 roads and 2 bridges damaged.
Over the next 24 hours, more rain and thunderstorms are forecast over the whole country, with locally heavy rain over the Kigali and southern provinces.