Rwanda - Floods and mudslides (Rwanda Meteorology Agency, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 February 2020)

Heavy rain has been affecting central Rwanda (particularly the Kigali Province) over the past 48 hours, triggering floods and mudslides that have resulted in casualties and damage.

Media report, at least 13 fatalities and several injured people across Kigali City. Around 15 houses were destroyed and some roads are inaccessible.

In the next 24 hours, more rain and thunderstorms are forecast over the whole country, with locally heavy rain over central Rwanda.