27 May 2018

Rwanda deposits its ratification instruments of the Agreement on the Continental Free Trade Area and the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons and the African Passport

Report
from African Union
Published on 26 May 2018 View Original

Addis Ababa, 26 May 2018: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, today received from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Rwanda, Louise Mushikiwabo, the instruments of ratification of the Agreement on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons and the African Passport. Rwanda is the third member state to ratify the AfCFTA, after Ghana and Kenya, and the first to do so as far as the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons and the African Passport is concerned.

The Chairperson of the Commission commends Rwanda for this important step, which is a further illustration of its leaders’ commitment to the goals and ideals of the African Union. He urges the member states that have not yet done so to take the required steps to become parties to both the AfCFTA and the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons and the African Passport.

