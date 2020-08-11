Rwanda – August 2020: COVID-19 rapid needs assessment of older people

Context

Since the outbreak, Rwanda has experienced more than 2,000 cases and 5 deaths from COVID-19 (as of early August). Despite the relatively low number of cases and deaths in Rwanda compared to other countries around the world, the impact on older people of the socioeconomic uncertainty caused by COVID-19 has been considerable. Furthermore, while reported incidents of COVID-19 remain low, the potential for a second wave remains. Therefore, to help evaluate the needs of older people during this unprecedented time and prepare for an increase in cases and deaths from COVID-19, Nsindagiza Organisation, with support from HelpAge, undertook a multi-sector Rapid Needs Assessment (RNA). The findings of this assessment will be used to assist Nsindagiza in adapting its programming, as well as in providing advocacy messages to humanitarian partners and the government. The interviews with older people were conducted in June 2020 within Nyarugenge district, which is based in the capital Kigali, and Ruhango district, which is a rural province in the south of Rwanda.