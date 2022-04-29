Rwanda Annual Report 2021: Our impact update

In 2021, we were able to make big strides in collaboration with our partners, towards our focus of helping the most vulnerable children overcome poverty and experience fullness of life. We started off the year with a huge milestone through which World Vision and the Rwanda government signed a host agreement which facilitated World Vision to establish its regional office in Rwanda.

World Vision is committed to supporting one million people with access to clean water by the year 2024, and we have so far reached over 55% of our Universal WASH Coverage target, with co-funding and partnership from the Rwanda government. As part of our effort to promote livelihoods, financial inclusion and climate resilient agriculture, we managed to reach more than 1.6 million people with several interventions, through our resilience and livelihoods programme.

We could not have achieved these achievements and many more without your generous support and collaboration. Through your continued partnership, we hope to achieve much more, all for the benefit of the vulnerable children, their families and communities.