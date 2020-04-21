Rwanda Annual Report 2019: Our impact update

MESSAGE FROM THE NATIONAL DIRECTOR

Dear Friends,

It is exciting to share with you World Vision Rwanda’s annual report highlighting all that you helped us achieve in 2019.

World Vision is relentlessly pursuing the vision for every child to enjoy life in its fullness, enabling boys and girls to fulfil their potential and experience the profound security of the love of God and others.

2019 was a year of remarkable achievements. Some highlights include access to clean water to over 159,000 people. More than 8,000 jobs were created through our Resilience and Livelihood programme, 51,000 children were given access to reading material, about 10,000 children joined children for Christ camps for spiritual nurturing, 78,000 community members were trained on reproductive, maternal, newborn and child health care and about 76,000 children supported through humanitarian assistance.

Our top priority is to help vulnerable children and their families to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice in Rwanda.

On behalf of the World Vision Rwanda team, I would like to express my gratitude to all our donors, supporters, partners, the government of Rwanda and other friends. Through your loyal support, we were able to impact lives of children and bring transformation to their communities across the country. All our efforts would be in vain if it wasn’t for God’s grace, provision and your massive support.

Thank you once again for your commitment to journey with us as we endeavor to ensure that every child enjoys life in its fullness.

With sincere thanks,

Sean Kerrigan

National Director

World Vision Rwanda