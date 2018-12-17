17 Dec 2018

Rwanda: African Development Bank approves €115 million, providing 1.5 million people access to water

Report
from African Development Bank
Published on 17 Dec 2018 View Original

The African Development Bank’s Board has approved additional funding support of €115 million to Rwanda’s Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Program, enabling 1.5 million people to access improved, reliable and sustainable water supply services.

The funding will cover strategic cities and address water and sanitation challenges in areas with a low access rate of 45% − a figure that is way below the national average of 85%.

The new financing is to scale up the country’s largest water and sanitation sector investment program. The program is co-financed by the European Investment Bank and the OPEC Fund for International Development.

In November 2017, the Bank approved an initial US$121 million loan and US$50 million Africa Growing Together Fund (AGTF) loan to Rwanda under its Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Program.

“The Bank’s support to this program further goes to deepen and consolidate the impact of its investments in enhancing resilience to climate change and inclusive growth,” said Wambui Gichuri, the Bank’s Director for Water Development and Sanitation.

The Government of Rwanda has shown consistent commitment to sector reforms and economic transformation in furtherance of its recently-approved National Strategy for Transformation − designed to propel Rwanda into an upper middle-income country by 2035. The program is bolstered by the country’s new Vision 2050, which aims to ensure a high standard of living for all Rwandans.

Of the 1.5 million people to be provided water access under the additional funding, 700, 000 live in peri-urban/ rural areas.

The African Development Bank is the main development partner in Rwanda’s water and sanitation sector which has seen a positive record of accomplishments. The additional financing will enable the Government to undertake this transformative program.

