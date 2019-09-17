Rwanda: 2019 Mid Year Report - Burundi Regional RRP (January - June 2019)

72,117 BURUNDIAN REFUGEES HOSTED IN RWANDA (JUNE 2019)

US$ 73.5 M REQUIRED IN RWANDA IN 2019

13 RRP PARTNERS IN RWANDA IN 2019

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Of the total of 148,746 refugees and asylumseekers in Rwanda, as of end of June 2019, 72,117 are Burundian refugees (26,735 HH) who fled insecurity and unrest due to the political situation.

The vast majority (60,331) are living in the country’s largest refugee camp, Mahama, opened in April 2015. Four transit/reception sites are currently operating. The remaining 10,719 are living in Kigali and 837 in Huye, and 230 others spread between other camps and reception centres. Of the 72,117 Burundian refugees registered in Rwanda, 71.5 per cent are women and children. RRP partners cover urgent, life-saving needs. However, now that the Burundian refugee population has been in Rwanda for three years and continues to grow, emergency facilities established in 2015 are deteriorating and need rehabilitation.

Since January 2019, 1,382 Burundian who fled into Rwanda were registered by UNHCR, with an average of 53 new arrivals weekly. While this represents a smaller influx as compared to 2018 (106 per week in 2018), these new arrivals nevertheless require immediate support to ensure adequate levels of protection and basic humanitarian assistance are provided.

Currently, RRP partners do not foresee a possibility for a safe and dignified repatriation of the majority of refugees in Rwanda to Burundi in the near future. Information from the Burundian community on intentions of return indicates that they do not feel that it is safe to go back to Burundi in light of the prevailing political and security situation. However, according to the information shared by the immigration services, a reported 942 Burundian refugees spontaneously returned to Burundi in the first half of 2019. More information on intentions of returns will be collected during the upcoming verification exercise which will be conducted in Mahama camp from beginning of September 2019.

Following the verification exercise conducted in urban settings in the first half of the year, UNHCR registered a 62 per cent decrease of the urban refugee population. Given that this population includes 90 per cent of Burundians, the number of urban Burundian refugees dropped significantly and stand at 10,061 at mid-year. The operation will continue the verification exercise in Mahama camp from early September, ensuring accurate population figures and information on intentions to return, and paving the way for refugees to obtain identity documents issued by the Government.

RRP partners work closely with the Government of Rwanda (GoR) and in particular with its primary counterpart, the Ministry of Emergency Management (MINEMA), to ensure protection and basic assistance for all refugees in the country and to identify appropriate durable solutions. A total of nine agencies are involved in the inter-agency refugee response plan and are working with other partners in Rwanda, providing services in the refugee camp and transit / reception sites and ensuring that protection and assistance is provided in urban settings.