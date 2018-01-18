18 Jan 2018

Refugee graduands reminded to use acquired technical skills for self-reliance

Report
from Government of Rwanda
On Friday 12th January, 2018, 350 youth refugee students from 4 refugee camps (Gihembe, Nyabiheke, Kiziba and Kigeme) graduated from Gitwe Adventist College located in Ruhango District after 45 days of training and vocational and Education training (TVET).

All graduands trained by ADRA Rwanda and IMPACT HOPE are Congolese youth refugees. They were trained on different trades: 146 trained on hair dressing, 58 on Electricity installation and domestic maintenance, 86 on Tailoring, 35 trained on Plumbing and 24 trained on Permaculture.

The Minister of Disaster Management and Refugees (MIDIMAR); Hon.DE BONHEUR Jeanne d’Arc, president of the Adventist Church in Rwanda, Mr. Hesron R. Byilingiro, Country Director ADRA RWANDA; Mr. Geoffrey Kayonde and representatives from IMPACT HOPE and UNHCR were all in attendance during this graduation ceremony.

The Minister of MIDIMAR, Hon. DE BONHEUR Jeanne d’Arc reminded the graduands to begin their developmental journey by the use of acquired Technical skills to create their own jobs as well as developing their career for success and self – reliance.

“I would like to remind you that the technical skills are a foundation of self-reliance, financial independence and social welfare. Start from the acquired skills to develop durable solutions for you and refugees in general.” Hon. DE BONHEUR Jeanne d’Arc said.

Further, Geoffrey Kayonde, the Country Director of ADRA Rwanda noted that the acquired technical skills will enable trained refugee youth to compete on the Rwandan labor market.

“This graduation means that you have increased your employment opportunities after the completion of your secondary and or university studies.” said Geoffrey Kayonde.

Students received certificates and were requested to be the role Model in their refugee communities because their achievements will motivate other refugee children to stay in school and perform well academically.

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Refugees in partnership with its stakeholders initiated such trainings to help more than 160, 000 refugees in Rwanda to acquire a new set of skills that would make them competent in the employment, thus, making them potential for a better future.

