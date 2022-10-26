Kigeme Refugee Camp, Rwanda Factsheet (30 September 2022)

14,536 refugees live in Kigeme refugee camp which is located in Nyamagabe District in the Southern Province of Rwanda. All refugees are Congolese.

The camp was established in 2012. 34 hectares of land were allocated to host refugees.

MINEMA administers the camp and is responsible for security and protection of the refugees in coordination with UNHCR.

53% of the camp's population is younger than 18 years old.

Main Activities

Camp Coordination and Camp Management

■ Kigeme refugee camp is managed by the Ministry of Emergency Management (MINEMA) represented by camp manager, deputy camp manager and supported by immigration staff and Police. The camp is divided into seven quarters and each quartier consists of an average of 3 villages. In total, Kigeme camp consists of 7 quartiers and 19 villages.

■ The camp has an refugee executive committee consisting of eight members (4 male & 4 female) led by a camp president and a Deputy-president. The executive committees are elected by community members for two years. Many religions exist in the Kigeme camp, but a majority of the population are Christian (Adventist).

■ Each village has a village leader who is elected by village members and each quartier has also a quartier leader elected by the community. Village and quartier leaders play an important role in communicating issues facing the refugee community with UNHCR and partners

■ UNHCR works with 14 implementing and operational partners in Kigeme camp including: Prison Fellowship Rwanda (PFR), ALIGHT, Legal Aid Forum (LAF),

Humanity Inclusion (HI), Plan International (PI), World Vision International (WVI),

African Humanitarian Agency (AHA), Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA), GIZ, Give Directly, INKOMOKO, World Food Program (WFP),

■ Kigeme refugee camp faces extreme environmental degradation due to its weather pattern and topographical nature. Land availability remains a major constraint, hampering the construction of shelter as well as sports and recreational facilities.

Due to a limited budget for shelter rehabilitation and construction, these is a risk of land/mudslides due to steep slopes and intensity of rainfall. As a result, there is a need to plant more trees and construct a strong drainage system as well as need for permanent shower rooms, retaining walls and stairs for sanitation facilities.

■ UNHCR HUYE Field Office is part of the NYAMAGABE joint Action Development Forum (JADF) which ties in many aspects of the Global Compact for Refugees (GCR) to improve lives for both refugees and host communities (Rwanda). Jointly, UNHCR and NYAMAGABE district has implemented several projects including Smart agricultural in Mushishito marchland.