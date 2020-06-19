GIEWS Country Brief: Rwanda 19-June-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Poor late season rains affecting yields of “2020B” cereal crops in central areas

Above-average aggregate cereal production expected in 2020, due to record “2020A” main season harvest

Prices of maize and beans declined below year-earlier levels in recent months

Food security situation in urban areas affected by measures to contain spread of COVID-19 pandemic

Harvesting of the “2020B” crops, accounting for less than 20 percent of the aggregate cereal output, is currently underway and will be concluded in July. The March-May rainy season was characterized by well above-average precipitation in March and April. Subsequently, below-average rains in May affected cereal crops during the flowering phase. The most severe rainfall deficits were recorded over central areas, where vegetation conditions are currently poor (see ASI map) and substantial yield reductions are expected.

Torrential rains in March and April triggered flooding and landslides in several areas, affecting about 11 000 people and resulting in loss of life and damage to infrastructures. However, crop losses, estimated at about 1 000 hectares, have been minimal, amounting to less than 1 percent of the average “B” season area planted.

Planting of the “2020B” season crops in the Eastern Province was affected by the restrictive measures implemented to contain the spread of the COVID 19 outbreak (see Box below) as daily labourers have been unable to travel to some areas due to movement restrictions.

Overall, the “2020B” season cereal production is expected to be slightly below the average of the previous five years.