Evaluation of the effects of UNHCR cash-based interventions on protection outcomes in Rwanda - Final report, July 2020

Executive Summary

Introduction and background

Cash-based interventions (CBIs) are increasingly used to deliver humanitarian assistance. They help to meet the basic needs of vulnerable and crisis-affected populations both by complementing in-kind interventions and as standalone interventions.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has considered CBIs a priority modality since 2014 and is now a leading agency in providing cash assistance. UNHCR CBIs are provided through cash transfers, mostly in the form of unrestricted multi-purpose cash grants. In 2019, UNHCR provided US$646 million in cash and voucher programmes across 100 countries, of which US$614 million (i.e., 95 per cent) was as unrestricted cash.

Rationale

By evaluating CBIs in different contexts, much can be understood about the effects of these interventions on different protection outcomes. Such evaluations also meet the need for evidence on CBIs’ impact and effectiveness, address potential challenges in use of CBIs, and help develop recommendations for future programming.

This Rwanda evaluation had three objectives: to examine the contribution of CBIs towards sectoral and long-term protection outcomes; to measure the contribution of CBIs to broader protection outcomes in interaction with other support provided by UNHCR and partners (complementary assistance, referrals, protection); and to identify key contextual factors that influence the socioeconomic integration of cash recipients (i.e., refugees) and protection outcomes. To meet these objectives, three evaluation questions were defined that are used to shape the key findings.

Rwanda

Rwanda’s supportive legal and policy environment for refugees made it an interesting context to examine the longerterm protection outcomes and socioeconomic integration of cash recipients. Among the top 15 countries provided with cash in 2019, UNHCR Rwanda ranked 14th, and within Africa, it ranks fifth in terms of cash received.

Forced displacement has long been a characteristic of the Central/Eastern African region where Rwanda is located.

The country – one of the smallest in Africa and the most densely populated – now hosts almost 150,000 refugees and asylum-seekers. Most have fled long-term instability in neighbouring Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Refugees in Rwanda have a de facto right to work, open borders and access to durable solutions (resettlement, local integration and return). Refugees have contributed to local economies through labour and trade, with positive income spillovers for host communities. Yet negative pressures exist, particularly as land for cultivation and farming is so scarce. The establishment of the camps for refugees – six in total, all of them crowded – has affected food availability locally