Erenler Sofrası is in Rwanda

"Erenler Sofrası" program that has been carried out by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) reached out to 1,000 families in Rwanda.

As part of the program, the families have been distributed 1,000 food packages, whereas the necessities caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic in Rwanda have also not been forgotten.

The aid packages, which contain various food and hygiene products, have been delivered to Rwandan families living in the Kamonyi region, south of the capital Kigali.

Having spoken on behalf of the beneficiaries, Salim Hitimana expressed his gratitude towards the people of Turkey and stated that it was necessary to continue this aid in the future.

In her speech during the handover ceremony, Burcu Çevik, Turkish Ambassador in Rwanda, recorded that Ramadan was the month of sharing and that Turkey would continue its solidarity with the people of Rwanda.

In Rwanda, which has been ranked 160th in the Human Development Index, one in five people have difficulties accessing food whereas 38.2% of the population live below the poverty line according to the World Food Programme data.