05 Nov 2019

Decentralized Evaluation: WFP's USDA McGovern-Dole International Food for Education and Child Nutrition Program's Support in Rwanda 2016-2020 Evaluation Report: Midterm Evaluation

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 14 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.98 MB)

The decentralized mid-term evaluation was commissioned by the WFP Rwanda Country Office and covers the Home-Grown School Feeding Program 2016-2020, funded by the United States Department of Agriculture McGovern-Dole International Food For Education and Child Nutrition Program. With the dual objectives of accountability and learning, the evaluation aims to (1) assess the program against OECD-DAC criteria: relevance, effectiveness, efficiency, impact, and sustainability, (2) collect performance indicator data for strategic objectives and higher-level results, (3) assess whether the program is on track to meet targets, and (4) review the results framework and theory of change.

The evaluation covers activities from program start in January 2016 through June 2018, and spans all four districts of implementation. It used a mixed-methods approach incorporating primary and secondary data at national, subnational and school levels.

Key recommendations from the evaluation included:

Strengthen WFP management, role clarity and staff capacity for functions related to the McGovern-Dole program; Organize reflection meetings to inform knowledge management, advocacy, and strategic thinking; Contribute to the development of a school kitchen model that integrates primary and secondary school kitchen infrastructure and can still be supported by parent and community contributions.

