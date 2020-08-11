Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh – July 2020: COVID-19 rapid needs assessment of older people

Context

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Bangladesh has experienced 213,254 cases and 2,751 deaths from COVID-19 and 62 cases and 6 deaths from COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Rohingya refugee camps as of July 22, 2020. As of 4 April, all but essential activities have been suspended in all 34 refugee camps. Due to these restrictions, shops and markets are closed, except for specific kitchen markets supplying food in the camps. The extremely high population density in the camps as well as poor WASH facilities made worse by the start of the monsoon are increasing older peoples’ risks of contracting COVID-19. The monsoon season also increases the problems older people, especially those with reduced mobility, are facing in navigating the difficult and muddy terrain. HelpAge currently works in 6 of the 34 camps. Considering this challenging context HelpAge undertook a multi-sector Rapid Needs Assessment at the end of May 2020. This is to enable the organisation to adapt its programming and provide advocacy messages to humanitarian partners and government.