COVID-19 in Rwanda - Distributing food to Rwandans who need it most

The COVID-19 pandemic has also had an impact on people living in Rwanda, where Humanity & Inclusion has worked since 1994. Our teams have adapted activities where we operate. In the district of Rutsiro, we're distributing food so that families have enough to eat during the lockdown. We’re also providing other supplies to help individuals protect themselves and their families from the coronavirus.

Humanity & Inclusion has also distributed bags of flour to parents of children with disabilities in the Mahama refugee camp in Eastern Province to help prevent malnutrition and to strengthen their immune systems.

At the end of May, we also provided food and protective masks to more than 330 families of people with epilepsy in the Rubavu district.

Humanity & Inclusion works to protect the most vulnerable

As COVID-19 takes aim at our planet's most vulnerable neighbors, we're ensuring that people with disabilities, people with injuries from conflict, children, women, and especially older people have the information--and even the soap--to stay healthy.