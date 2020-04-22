Burundi - Floods (Government of Burundi, Meteo Burundi, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 April 2020)

Floods caused by heavy rain was reported on 19-20 April in Burundi.

According to national authorities, the overflow of Rusizi River in Bujumbura City (Bujumbura Mairie Province, central-west Burundi) damaged several houses and affected more than 27,000 people. Rescue operation are still ongoing.

Rain is forecast across most of Burundi, including the already affected area on 22-23 April.