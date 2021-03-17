AKADEMIYA2063 and the Rwanda Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI) Formalize Collaboration by Signing Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)

Kigali, Rwanda,– On February 25, AKADEMIYA2063 and Rwanda’s Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI) pledged to work collaboratively to advance evidence-based agricultural policy planning, implementation, review, and dialogue in Rwanda. In a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between AKADEMIYA2063 and MINAGRI, both parties agreed to strengthen institutional and technical capacities of MINAGRI for data generation and analysis as well as for evidence-based policy planning, implementation, and monitoring and evaluation.

“With its headquarters in Kigali, AKADEMIYA2063 is well-positioned to work closely and collaboratively with MINAGRI to transform Rwanda’s agricultural sector to a knowledge-based value creating sector that contributes to overall economic growth and enhances food and nutrition security in the country,” said Mr. Joseph Nyirimana, Senior National Director with AKADEMIYA2063.

As part of the partnership, AKADEMIYA2063 will work with MINAGRI to first assess MINAGRI’s capacity in policy and program design and implementation and then develop and implement a comprehensive five-year capacity strengthening strategy. MINAGRI and AKADEMIYA2063 will also work collaboratively to develop state of the art digital tools, platforms, and methodologies for monitoring and analyzing Rwanda’s agriculture sector performance. In addition, collaboration under the MOU will facilitate MINAGRI’s policy communications and dialogue and thus help to improve the design and implementation of agricultural policies and strategies in Rwanda.

“A successful implementation of Rwanda’s Strategic Plan for Agriculture Transformation, 2018-2024 (PSTA 4) requires strong partnerships and collaboration with key stakeholders, said Dr. Ousmane Badiane, Executive Chairperson of AKADEMIYA2063. “The cooperation between MINAGRI and AKADEMIYA2063 will go a long way in enabling MINAGRI to achieve PSTA 4 strategic objectives of increasing wealth creation and economic opportunities, improving food security and nutrition, and enhancing resilience—which are well-aligned with the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP),” added Dr. Badiane.

About AKADEMIYA2063: AKADEMIYA2063 is an Africa-based non-profit organization with headquarters in Kigali, Rwanda, and a regional office in Dakar, Senegal. AKADEMIYA2063’s mission is to create, across Africa and led from Rwanda, state-of-the art technical capacities to support the efforts by the Member States of the African Union to achieve the key goals of the agenda 2063 of transforming national economies to boost growth and prosperity. The main goal of AKADEMIYA2063 is to help meet the needs of African countries in terms of data, analytics and mutual learning for the effective implementation of Agenda 2063 and the realization of its outcomes by a critical mass of member states.

AKADEMIYA2063 is home to three longstanding Africawide programs—(1) the Regional Strategic Analysis and Knowledge Support System (ReSAKSS), (2) the African Growth and Development Policy (AGRODEP) Modeling Consortium, and (3) the Malabo Montpellier Panel (MaMo Panel)—that provide data and analysis in support of the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP). For more information, please visit: www.akademiya2063.org

About MINAGRI: Rwanda’s Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI) is mandated to initiate, develop, and manage suitable programs of transformation and modernization of agriculture and livestock to ensure food security and to contribute to the national economy. The transformation of agriculture entails moving from a subsistence-based sector to a productive, high-value, marketoriented, and knowledge-based farming that is environmentally friendly, and produces significant impacts on other sectors of the economy.

MINAGRI is charged with the implementation of Rwanda’s Strategic Plan for Agriculture Transformation, Phase 4 (PSTA 4) for the period 2018-2024. In essence, PSTA 4 is the implementation plan of Rwanda’s National Agricultural Policy (NAP) and it represents the agriculture sector’s strategic document under Rwanda’s National Strategy for Transformation. For more information, please visit:

www.minagri.gov.rw/about