25 years later, Rwanda is looking forward

I was doing my Masters in Liverpool University in 1994 when I heard about the Rwanda turmoil, and although initially news was sparse, what was coming through on BBC World Service radio was quite shocking. I had already been working with Concern since 1988, firstly based in Africa in central Sudan where I started as a volunteer, and had experienced almost always friendly and hospitable people who went out of their way to assist, especially when I had mastered the language. I was aware of conflict in some parts of the continent of course, in the Congo, between Ethiopia and Eritrea, and of in-country conflict in Somalia and in Nigeria, but Rwanda had not been on my radar as war volatile. The killing, later to be called ‘the genocide’ first started on April 6th 1994 and went on for 100 days. It was ignited reportedly by the shooting down of an aeroplane killing the then Presidents of Rwanda and Burundi as it was landing in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital. What was especially hard to understand, from a distance, was that the violence was between Rwandans, and I heard of the Hutus and the Tutsis on the BBC as they reported on the Rwandan civil war which had started in 1990. The world learned later as the bodies were counted, that up to 800,000 people - men, women and children were mercilessly slaughtered, the remains of many found in mass graves. The suddenness of so much killing, mostly with machetes in such a short period stunned many people.

Following my Masters, I was stationed with Concern in central Mozambique from 1995, based in Nampula, working as national Health Adviser, supporting initially on the meningitis and cholera outbreaks, and then on all aspects of health and the emerging HIV epidemic with the Ministry of Health post the war there which had lasted until 1992.

I first passed through Kigali and north-eastern Rwanda in late 1996 to do an assessment for Concern on Zairian refugees who were crossing Lake Tanganyika into Kigoma town, and Burundian refugees who were crossing into Kibondo and Kasulu districts in western Tanzania. This was following an upsurge in conflict with deteriorating security in both eastern Zaire and Burundi at the time. Meanwhile Rwandan refugees were returning en masse to their country in the aftermath of the 1994 genocide, and Concern was supporting in-country from the beginning of the repatriation programme. There was a tense atmosphere in Rwanda, a strange, sad silence in many places, people hesitant to engage especially with foreigners at the time, different to what I had experienced in other African countries, and even in the Zairian make-shift camps where music blasted from old battery radios around Kigoma despite the harsh conditions of the new refugees. Considering what the Rwandese people had been through, this was quite understandable for me, and it was not a happy place to be. I did not know then that Rwanda would become so much part of my Concern work life from 1999 to end of 2002.

I was again visiting in October 1999, to identify the practicalities and lessons learnt from the Concern supported Ministry of Health capacity building programme in Butare Province, and to explore opportunities for developing a Child Survival Programme (CSP) following on from the emergency response. Concern already had a USAID grant awarded for urban Child Survival interventions which I assisted with start-up in Bangladesh in 1998. Rural Butare, Kibilizi district was quite a different and challenging context. Concern was also supporting an emergency health programme in Ruhengeri province.

The security situation had positively improved throughout the country since I had last visited. The government had resettled many former refugees and displaced persons back in their communes of origin in a somewhat controversial villagization programme called "imudugudu", similar to the "reinstallation process" that had been conducted in neighbouring Burundi at the same time. Repatriation of Rwandan refugees from neighbouring countries had ceased by end of 1998, and the Concern supported Transit Centres were all closed by this time.

Concern continued to support detainees in 20 "cachots" (local prisons), and tracing and fostering of the fortunately decreasing number of unaccompanied children who were displaced during the conflict was still ongoing.

Despite the fact that that less than three years had passed since my previous visit, and just five years since the genocide, I was surprised and in awe of the Rwandan people on this trip and on their coping capacity post such a countrywide turbulent time they had all endured. Every family and village had been affected, and bodies were still being found down some wells. Children especially had been traumatised, and it was great to see many of them back in school.

There is Kinyrwandan proverb which says 'when two elephants fight it is the grass which suffers'. One day I met Amina, a 35 year old who lost her husband and five of her six children, all killed when the rebels swept through their village in Kibilizi district. Her story was repeated to me by many, when they were able to talk about it. There's an old saying that ‘Elephants never forget’, and whilst Amina well remembered the pain, she was now working on her mashamba (farm) to keep her youngest and only living child in school. She had also joined a Women’s Association supported by Concern.

In year 2000, I was back in Rwanda to complete a more formal feasibility study with the team on the possibilities and challenges of developing a Child Survival programme in Kibilizi district, meeting with all key stakeholders and workshopping and documenting favourable factors and constraints. Concern was awarded a USAID grant to complete a detailed implementation plan and I returned in early 2001. Every time I returned to Rwanda, from my first visit in 1996, I could see and witness positive changes, and young people especially were eager for education, hungry to complete schooling and contribute to the development of a ‘new Rwanda’. Their surviving parents were right behind them.

Phase 1 of the Rwanda Child Survival programme was implemented between 2001 and 2006 and the external evaluation reported that ‘though a relatively new organization to the USAID grant programme (firstly in Bangladesh), Concern participated in organisational capacity building opportunities offered in the programme and used the lessons learned to strengthen their health programmes around the world’. Concern’s CSP established the first two HIV voluntary counselling and testing (VCT) sites in Kibilizi District (also some of the first in the entire country) and were the first in the country to link VCT to maternal and newborn health services. They also introduced Prevention of Maternal to Child Transmission (PMTCT) services linked to rural antenatal clinics (also a Rwandan first) and started formal associations for Persons Living with HIV and AIDS and anti-AIDS clubs. While these programmes are now standard in many HIV and AIDS programmes in Africa, at the time they represented completely new approaches. As testimony of their value, they have been adopted wholesale into the current Government of Rwanda HIV and AIDS programmes (Concern Rwanda Child Survival Program 2001-2006 Final Evaluation Report).

Concern Rwanda took the learning to a new partnership with the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and World Relief into Phase 11 of the CSP, achieving results on malaria, pneumonia and diarrhoea control across six districts, representing one-fifth of the districts of Rwanda and 18% of the country’s total population from 2007 to 2011 (Concern Rwanda Child Survival Program 2006-2011 Final Evaluation Report).

Over two decades working in health, and on the HIV response more recently in Rwanda, the Concern teams have learned, worked with and witnessed a sea change in terms of a healthier population and especially important, a largely prosperous period where peace has sustained. The future looks a whole lot brighter for young Rwandans today looking to launch start-ups turning Kigali into a tech hub and the country into a financial centre in the Africa great lakes region. Twenty five years later, Rwanda is looking forward.

29.3.2019 BG, Concern Worldwide, Dublin Ireland