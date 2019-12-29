12 die in Christmas night floods in Rwanda

By JOHNSON KANAMUGIRE

At least 12 people have died and others displaced following a downpour on Christmas night in Rwanda, the government has confirmed.

Olivier Kayumba, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Emergency Management (Minema) on Thursday told journalists that the torrential rain had destroyed 113 houses and 49 hectares of crops across the country.

The downpour also caused traffic chaos in the capital Kigali as roads were submerged in floodwaters.

Kigali City Mayor Pudence Rubingisa said; “64 houses were completely destroyed in Kigali, and we expect that more residential structure that have been weakened by the rains will collapse as well, leaving more families homeless.”

Mr Rubingisa added that the affected families were being hosted by friends and neighbours, while others had been sent to nearby schools pending provision of emergency assistance.

Claver Gatete, the minister of infrastructure said the deluge had taken a toll on road, power and water infrastructures, announcing impending outages as they work to restore services.