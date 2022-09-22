Secretary-General Welcomes Exchange of 250 Prisoners between Ukraine, Russian Federation, Calling It ‘No Small Feat’

SG/SM/21477

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General warmly welcomes the exchange of more than 250 prisoners of war between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

This is no small feat, but much more remains to be done to ease the suffering caused by the war in Ukraine. He commends the efforts of both parties.

He will continue to support any additional efforts that may be undertaken, including further exchanges under an “all-for-all formula" approach.

The Secretary-General reiterates the need for the full respect of international law, including international humanitarian law, with regard to the treatment of prisoners of war.