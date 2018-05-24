Russian Federation: Safety Nets Alert Platform (SNAP) Country Dashboard - April 2018

The Ukraine conflict has led to a sharp deterioration in Russia's relations with the West since 2014. In response to the conflict, the US and the EU have imposed sanctions on Russian officials, as well as on the Russian financial, energy and defence sectors; firms in these sectors cannot raise debt on US or EU financial markets. Russia has responded with a ban on almost all Western food imports (which has helped Russia to develop its food industry). New US sanctions were announced in March and April 2018. The imposition of the sanctions had wide repercussions in Russia: stock markets dipped and the rouble lost around 12% of its value over April 9-11th.

The budget deficit narrowed sharply in 2017, to 1.4% of GDP (from 3.4% of GDP in 2016), on the back of higher average oil prices, the implementation of a fiscal rule and cuts in real expenditure. Russia has seen steady consumer price disinflation since late 2015, with inflation hitting a record low of 2.2% year on year in JanuaryFebruary 2018, well below the CBR's 4% inflation target. Inflation picked up slightly in March and April, to 2.4% year-on-year. Disinflation has been assisted by record harvests in 2016-17, as well as the relative strength of the rouble. However, the imposition of additional US sanctions on April 6th led to a weakening of the rouble.

Food inflation also hit an historical low in January 2018 at 0.3%, but slightly increased to 1.1% in April.

Finally, food prices have been on a constant rise since September 2017. However this is mostly due to seasonality rather than a spike as indicated by the food price early warning indicator used in SNAP. The only food items that are currently being found at abnormally high prices in the market are potatoes.